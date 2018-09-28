Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Autocephaly for Ukraine signals Constantinople Patriarchate’s power-wielding claims

Society & Culture
September 28, 2:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Metropolitan Hilarion added the Patriarch of Constantinople doesn’t consider other national Churches as subjects in pan-Orthodox relations

Share
1 pages in this article
Metropolitan Hilarion

Metropolitan Hilarion

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The plans of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church signals the aspirations to power wielding by the former, metropolitan Hilarion, the chief of Moscow Patriarchate’s department for external Church relations told Izvestia daily on Friday.

"What’s happening in Ukraine now is not a simple territorial dispute between the two Churches, as someone might think," he said. "That’s something bigger. This is a conscientious and open imposition of powers by Constantinople on others and it’s tantamount to papist claims."

Read also
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople

Heads of local Orthodox Churches alarmed by Ecumenical Patriarch’s steps in Ukraine

"We can see quite clearly the Patriarch of Constantinople doesn’t consider other local [national] Churches as subjects in pan-Orthodox relations," metropolitan Hilarion said. "From his point of view, Phanar [the official residence of the Patriarch TASS] is the only place where all the decisions can be taken."

The Ecumenical Patriarchate has no plans to discuss the problem of Ukrainian autocephaly not only with the Russian Orthodox Church but with other local Churches either, he said.

"Even the delegation, which Phanar empowered to hold talks with local Churches on the Ukrainian problem, visited their Primates for telling them about a decision that had already been taken, not for taking counsel with them on Constantinople’s plans," metropolitan Hilarion said. "The envoys of the Constantinople Patriarchate said it more than once."

"The Russian Church shouldn’t fear an isolation of some kind," he said. "If Constantinople continues its non-canonical actions, it will put itself outside the canonical field, outside the canonical understanding of the Church organizations that gives a distinctive mark to the Orthodox Church."

His Eminence Hilarion recalled that after the Great Schism of the Holy Christian Church in 1064, which divided it into Eastern Orthodoxy and Roman Catholicism, the Patriarch of Constantinople has always occupied the top position in the Diptychs - the table specifying the order of commemoration of Primates of Orthodox Churches.

"This precedence has always been viewed as precedence of honor but not precedence of power and the Patriarch of Constantinople has been viewed as the first among the Primates of autocephalous Churches, who are equal to him," Metropolitan Hilarion said.

Read also
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin

Ukrainian Church autocephaly important for struggle with Russia — minister

"It was only in the 20th century that the Ecumenical Patriarchs began to lay claims to some particular powers in the in the Eastern Orthodox Church but these ambitions are devoid of theological or canonical grounds," he said.

At present, Ukraine has only one religious organization that has the canonical status in the world of global Eastern Orthodoxy - the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reporting to Moscow Patriarchate, which is led by Metropolitan Onuphrius of Kiev and all Ukraine.

Simultaneously, the country has two more organizations referring themselves as Orthodox Churches - the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reporting to the so-called ‘Kiev patriarchate’ and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church that takes root in a reformist movement of nationalistic Ukrainian clerics of the early 20th century.

The canonical Church has about 12,000 parishes and 200 monasteries in its realm.

Ukrainian authorities have been striving to set up a national Orthodox Church disconnected from Moscow Patriarchate since the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic declared itself independent from the USSR in 1991.

On September 7, 2018, the Ecumenical Patriarchate appointed two exarchs to Ukraine as part of preparations for granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Church. The Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church expressed resolute protest over and profound indignation over the move.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Orthodox Church
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
9
Tremendous human towers wow visitors to Catalonia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Minsk believes establishing US military base in Poland not to ensure regional stability
2
Autocephaly for Ukraine signals Constantinople Patriarchate’s power-wielding claims
3
Heads of local Orthodox Churches alarmed by Ecumenical Patriarch’s steps in Ukraine
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
6
Press review: S-300s coming to protect Syrian skies and Russia’s grain boom spooks US
7
Ukrainian leader stumbles into Russian delegation’s room at UN headquarters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT