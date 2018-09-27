Turkey to host next year’s World Congress of Russian Press

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. The 21st World Congress of World Press will be held in October 2019 in Turkey, said Executive Secretary of the World Association of Russian Press (WARP) and TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman at the final session of the 20th World Congress of Russian Press, which took place in Brooklyn, New York.

"The upcoming forum will promote the development of Turkish-Russian relations," said Mehmet Ali Dim, Vice President of the Turkish Federation of Journalists and President of the Alanya Association of Journalists. "I informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu on the plans to hold the congress, and they supported this idea. For our part, we will invite the Turkish president to take part in the congress’ activities."

Mehmet Ali Dim hopes that the work of the World Congress of Russian Press will be carried out not just in Alanya, but in Ankara and Istanbul as well. "The forum’s participants will have a chance to learn about the culture of our country," he added.

WARP President Vitaly Ignanenko stressed the importance of fostering contacts between members of the Russian-language media. "Your role as representatives for the Russian-language press abroad is very important in today’s difficult international climate," he said, addressing the forum’s participants. "You support close contacts with compatriots abroad, and it is vital for you to be the first to provide true, objective information about Russia to the public."

About 200 chiefs and high-profile journalists from Russian-language media outlets from more than 50 countries, along with politicians and public figures from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) took part in the forum’s endeavors. The event was organized by the World Association of Russian Press and a US committee with support from the Russian news agency TASS and the Foundation for Cooperation with Russian-Language Media Abroad.