World Congress of Russian Press discusses management, information exchanges

Society & Culture
September 27, 12:22 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The agenda encompasses professional mass media matters

17th World Congress of Russian Press in Moscow, 2015

17th World Congress of Russian Press in Moscow, 2015

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. Information exchanges among Russian language media in different countries, as well as professional management matters were on the agenda of the 20th World Congress of Russian Press in New York on Wednesday, September 26. The session was devoted to the role of Russian language mass media as a platform for inter-ethnic cultural communication.

"Proposals voiced at the forum for opening courses of modern management for print and electronic media sounded quite remarkable and promising," the president of the World Association of Russian Press, Vitaly Ignatenko, told TASS.

"We are prepared to provide active assistance in arranging for professional retraining courses for the management of print and electronic media."

The idea of stepping up exchanges among Russian language media in various countries is very timely, Ignatenko said.

"This will expand the opportunities for providing impartial information to the readership of Russian language media," he said.

Taking part in the forum convened by the World Association of Russian Press (WARP) and the US national organizing committee with support from the Russian news agency TASS and the Fund for Cooperation with the Russian Language Foreign Press are about 200 heads and leading journalists of Russian language media from more than 50 countries and politicians and public figures from Russia and the CIS. The agenda encompasses professional mass media matters, the role of the press in the affairs of diasporas, the development of the world Russian media space and cooperation within the journalistic community in free and impartial coverage of events in Russia and abroad.

