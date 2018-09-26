North Korean embassy in Moscow denies reports of underground casino on its premises

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The North Korean embassy in Moscow says it knows nothing about an underground casino that had allegedly operated on its premises.

"This is not so. We know nothing about this," the embassy’s official said in response to a TASS question.

Earlier, the spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee’s Moscow branch, Yulia Ivanova, told TASS that in a special operation in Moscow fifteen gambling joints and casinos had been shut down, more than 80 homes and offices searched and 100 suspects detained.

A source in the law enforcement told TASS one of the casinos was on the premises of the North Korean embassy.