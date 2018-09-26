Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine added to Mirotvorets website’s database

Society & Culture
September 26, 12:25 UTC+3 KIEV

The Mirotvorets website was launched in the spring of 2014 in order to identify Donbass self-defense militias and those aiding them

Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine Onufrius

Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine Onufrius

© Maxim Nikitin/TASS

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. Metropolitan of Kiev and All Ukraine Onufrius has been added to the database of Ukraine’s notorious Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) website following the Tuesday meeting of the Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the website said on Wednesday.

The website claims that the metropolitan "is the Russian Orthodox Church’s agent of influence in Ukraine and an opponent of the establishment of an independent local church."

There are also claims that the metropolitan has been added to the database over his refusal to meet with the exarchs of the Ecumenical Church of Constantinople and the Synod’s demand that the exarchs leave the canonical territory of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church."

The Mirotvorets website was launched in the spring of 2014 in order to identify Donbass self-defense militias and those aiding them. The website’s database includes information on people who could allegedly commit crimes against Ukraine’s national security.

After a criminal case against those running the website was initiated in early 2016 based on a complaint filed by a group of Ukrainian and foreign journalists and the European Union’s demand to block access to the database, the website was closed. However, it was reopened soon despite numerous protests.

