Luminous laser show to light up capital: Moscow to stage Circle of Light Festival

Society & Culture
September 21, 0:16 UTC+3

The Circle of Light Moscow International Festival will kick off on September 21

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The Circle of Light Moscow International Festival will kick off on Friday with shows taking place at five venues, specifically the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal, the parks of Tsarytsyno Palace and the Kolomenskoye Estate, Teatralnaya Square and the facade of the Museum of the Great Patriotic War, the festival organizers said in a statement.

“The festival will kick off with the Carnival of Light multimedia show, encompassing unique light and laser projections, the choreography of fountains and fire, as well as fabulous pyrotechnic effects,” the statement reads. “This time, a composition consisting of 12-meter cubes will be set up along the Rowing Canal to show video projections, the Canal will host over 250 fixed and 35 rotating fountains, while over 170 different fire torches will be installed on its pontoons,” the organizers added.

Moscow spices up the city with its spectacular 'Circle of Light' festival

The Carnival of Light show will stage repeat performances on September 22 and 23. The festival’s final show, dedicated to the Russian-Japanese Bilateral Year of Culture, will also take place at the Krylatskoye Rowing Canal. Guests will enjoy a 40-minute Japanese pyrotechnic display involving large-caliber fireworks, with the biggest ones exploding into breathtaking rosettes nearly one kilometer in diameter. 

Nightly shows

From September 21-25, shows will be held at other venues every night. The facade of the Great Tsaritsyno Palace will serve as a screen for the story of the Phoenix Bird, dubbed A Palace of Travels, and an audiovisual show about a future world, involving futuristic-looking portals made of LED tubes that will be weaved into the park’s natural beauty. “Thanks to the augmented reality technology, they will be easily perceived by cell phones’ cameras, the screen will show animals that will probably inhabit future ecosystems,” the festival organizers said. On September 24, acclaimed pop artist Dmitry Malikov will put on a concert at the venue.

The facades of three theaters on Moscow’s Teatralnaya Square – the Bolshoi, the Maly and the Russian Academic Youth Theater (RAMT) – will become screens for light shows this year. The shows will include an allegory of light dedicated to Spartacus, his fight for freedom and spiritual liberation, as well as two shows from last year – Celestial Mechanics and Timeless.

This year’s Circle of Light shows will premiere at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War and in the Kolomenskoye Estate. The museum’s premises at Poklonnaya Gora will host light shows dedicated to Russia’s military past and the city of Moscow, there will also be a show dubbed Designers of the Victory, recounting the arms designers whose inventions are kept at the Museum, as well as 15-minute VJing performance accompanied by wartime music and songs.

The Kolomenskoye museum reserve will turn into an enchanting world where “the forest is full of mirages and guests will not be able to understand at once what is real and what is not.” “Fairytale masks and mysterious animals will come alive before their very eyes, while trees will grow golden fruit, Cinderella’s carriage will turn into a pumpkin and Ole Lukoje will invite them to enter a world of dreams,” the organizers elaborated.

