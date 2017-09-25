Back to Main page
Moscow spices up the city with its spectacular 'Circle of Light' festival

Society & Culture
September 25, 14:34 UTC+3

The Circle of Light International Festival is underway in Moscow

VII Circle of Light International Festival is underway in Moscow on September 23-27
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Projection mapping on the facade of the Bolshoi Theatre during the 2017 Circle of Light International Festival
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Large-scaled video projections and installations will be displayed at several city venues
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
People watching the International Circle of Light Festival in Moscow
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Bolshoi Theatre seen during the 2017 Circle of Light International Festival
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
The festival opened with musical and multimedia show performed on Ostankino Pond and Tower
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Ostankino TV Tower seen during the 2017 Circle of Light International Festival
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Fireworks going off by Ostankino TV Tower
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
The festival is an annual event and takes place in open city stages free of charge
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
In 2017, the Circle of Light Festival is organized at six stages, including Moscow's Theater Square, Tsaritsyno park and Strogino pond
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Реклама