Russia’s leading universities present their educational opportunities in Vietnam

Society & Culture
September 18, 9:29 UTC+3 HANOI

The history of Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in the sphere of education and personnel training is more than 70 years

HANOI, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian Center of Science and Culture in Hanoi is presenting opportunities for education in Russia’s leading educational institutions as part of the 10th stage of the long-term project "Universities of Russia," which will run until September 21.

"This project has been carried out in Vietnam for almost five years already and during this time it managed to become an effective tool for promoting Russian education in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," said Natalya Shafinskaya, director of the Russian Center of Science and Culture and head of the representative office of the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation in Vietnam, in a conversation with TASS on Tuesday.

The main goals of the Universities of Russia program are the presentation of information about Russian higher educational institutions and educational opportunities in Russia under governmental quotas, as well as the intensification of partner ties between Vietnamese and Russian educational institutions. Seven Russian higher educational institutions are presenting their educational opportunities here this time: Higher School of Economics, Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), National Research University of Electronic Technology, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, Tula State University and Ural Federal University.

The next week representatives for Russia’s higher educational institutions will hold a number of presentations in some major local universities and schools at which they will offer information about the educational programs implemented in Russia’s higher educational institutions and capabilities provided to foreign students for living and studying in Russia. "The goal of these events is to help the Vietnamese youth who are sent to receive education in Russia under governmental quotas that are annually issued by Vietnam better orient themselves in Russian educational space," the director of the Russian Center of Science and Culture noted.

The history of Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in the sphere of education and personnel training is more than 70 years. During these years more than 50,000 Vietnamese citizens received higher education in the higher educational institutions of the Soviet Union and then Russia. A system of professional technical training was created in Vietnam with the participation of experts from Russia, and about 100,000 Vietnamese workers underwent specialized training at Russia’s leading entities. According to official data, about 5,000 students and post-graduate students from Vietnam are studying in Russia’s higher educational institutions.

