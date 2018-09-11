Eleven Russian universities make QS Graduate Employability Rankings

LONDON, September 11. /TASS/. Eleven Russian universities have made the 2019 edition of the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (GER) released by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) company.

"This edition indicates that Lomonosov Moscow State University is Russia’s top university for nurturing employable graduates, and for engaging with employers. It rises to the 101st-110th classification, and is responsible for more highly successful alumni than any other Russian institution," the company said in a statement, adding that "Lomonosov Moscow State University is the only Russian entrant to improve its position, with Saint Petersburg State University (161st-170th) the only one to fall."

"Lomonosov Moscow State University (20th) and Saint Petersburg State University (49th) both achieve top-50 scores for QS’s Alumni Outcomes indicator, which measures the extent to which a university’s graduate go on to achieve high levels of career success," the statement says.

Other Russian universities

Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) has maintained its position in the 201st-250th classification, at the same time achieving "the best score for Graduate Employment Rate in the world."

National Research University Higher School of Economics has remained in the 251st-300th classification. Other Russian universities also delivered a stable performance: the 301st-500th classification includes Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology State University, National Research Nuclear University "MEPhI" (Moscow Engineering Physics Institute), National University of Science and Technology "MISIS", Novosibirsk State Technical University, Novosibirsk State University and Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

Expert opinion

"We’re not just measuring whether a university will get a student a job. We’re also measuring whether universities can nurture students who go on to become leaders in their field - and this year’s rankings show that Russia’s top two institutions are among the world’s best for producing successful entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and other field leaders," QS Research Director Ben Sowter said, commenting on the rankings.

"Russia’s overall performance may be broadly stable this year, but the ranking still illuminates interesting things about the country’s higher education sector. Russia’s top two universities - Lomonosov Moscow State University and Saint-Petersburg State University - can compete with the world’s very best universities as far as quality of alumni is concerned: both achieve top-50 scores for Alumni Outcomes. To ensure further improvements, Russian universities should seek to continue offering students the chance to meet employers on campus, and to create research collaborations with innovative companies," Sowter told TASS.

Global leaders

US universities top the ranking. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) comes first, followed by Stanford University and University of California, Los Angeles, that share second position.

The top-10 also includes Harvard University (US), the University of Sydney (Australia), the University of Melbourne (Australia), University of Cambridge (UK), University of California, Berkeley (US), Tsinghua University (China) and University of Oxford (UK).

To compile the rankings, QS used five indicators - employer reputation (30% of the final score), alumni outcomes (25%), partnerships with employers per faculty (25%), employer-student connections (10%) and graduate employment rate (10%).