Ecumenical Patriarchate appoints its bishops as exarchs to Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Ecumenical Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I has appointed its representatives to Ukraine, Reverend Nikolai Danilevich, a deputy chairman of the section for external relations of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church reporting to Moscow Patriarchate told TASS on Friday.

"I’ve just received a report that the Constantinople Patriarchate has appointed Bishop Daniel of Pamphilon and Bishop Ilarion of Edmonton as its exarchs to Ukraine," he said.

Ukraine is part of the canonical territory of the Russian Orthodox Church, since the Ukrainian Orthodox Church has a broad autonomy but is affiliated with Moscow Patriarchate.

The institute of exarchate in the world of Eastern Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church of the Eastern signifies a special administrative and territorial entity that is located in a different country and is set up for the specific purpose of caring for the needs of believers of a given rite there.