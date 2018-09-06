Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Yulia Skripal plans to return to Russia after father completes treatment, says cousin

Society & Culture
September 06, 14:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, Viktoria Skripal reported that Yulia had called her three times - in April and in July

Yulia Skripal

Yulia Skripal

© Dylan Martinez/Pool via AP

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian military intelligence officer convicted in Russia for spying for the UK Sergei Skripal, plans to come back home after her father completes his treatment, her cousin Viktoria told reporters in Moscow.

"I say: what are your plans for the future? She said: the priority task is to cure her father [Sergei], so that he recovers. As soon as he recovers, I [Yulia] plan to come back home to Russia," Viktoria said.

Earlier, Viktoria Skripal reported that Yulia had called her three times - in April and in July. Their most recent conversation was held on July 24.

Britain claims that Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were affected by a nerve gas of the Novichok class in Salisbury, England, on March 4. The British government claimed that Russia was highly likely involved in this incident. Moscow strongly dismissed all speculations on that score, saying that neither the Soviet Union nor Russia had ever had programs for making such agents. Britain’s military chemical laboratory at Porton Down has failed to establish the origin of the substance that poisoned the Skripals.

Show more
Skripal poisoning case
