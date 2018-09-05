Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former FSB chief dismisses May's 'false' charges against GRU over Skripal case

World
September 05, 17:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, May claimed that the two Russian citizens, suspected of an attempt on the life of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, were GRU officers

Share
1 pages in this article
British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Theresa May’s charges against the Main Directorate (GU, former Main Intelligence Directorate, GRU) of Russia’s General Staff over the Skripals affair are utterly wrong and illustrate well enough that the head of the British Cabinet is in a dead end, the former chief of Russia’s federal security agency FSB, member of the State Duma’s security and anti-corruption committee, Nikolai Kovalyov, told TASS on Wednesday.

Earlier, May claimed that the two Russian citizens, suspected of an attempt on the life of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, were GRU officers. She urged Britain’s allies to step up the struggle against GRU, adding that its activity allegedly threatened British subjects.

Read also

Kremlin aide says London’s 'contrived' evidence on Skripal case 'means nothing'

"GRU has its concrete tasks. They are identical and standard [for any military intelligence agency] around the world: identification of a military threat coming from this or that country with the aim to enable the government ward off this threat," Kovalyov said. "Assassinations or revenge against, say, traitors, by no means belong with this list. The point of departure is absolutely wrong and it is very sad some European counties and the United States have joined the affair without any arguments."

"There must be hard facts to rely on. Russia by no means benefits from the attempt on the Skripals’ lives. It has nothing to do with it. The Foreign Ministry and the country’s leadership have said this more than once," Kovalyov said. "Nothing fits in. Where are you keeping the Skripals? Let the world see them. Do they really believe that GRU is behind this assassination attempt?" he wondered.

"This is a marvelous situation," Kovalyov said. "Britain has declared Brexit, but at the same time it keeps guiding the whole of Europe and the Americans, too."

"Although formally it has nothing to do with the EU, Britain nevertheless dictates what is to be done. As a result Russian diplomats get expelled," he stated. "As a matter of fact it is determined to spearhead a crusade by Europe and the United States against Russia. Regrettably, such incidents did happen in history, but all ended in utter failure."

Skripals affair

If the British version is to be believed, on March 4 former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal, convicted in Russia of spying for Britain, and his daughter Yulia, were affected by a nerve gas of the Novichok class in Salisbury. The British government claimed that Russia was highly likely involved in the incident. Moscow strongly dismissed all speculations on that score, adding that programs for developing this substance had ever existed in the Soviet Union or Russia.

Britain’s military chemical laboratory at Porton down has failed to identify the origin of the substance that poisoned the Skripals.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Skripal poisoning case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s fighter jets wipe out militants’ drone assembly workshop in Syria
2
Kremlin: Russia hopes to hear something comprehensible on Skripals case from Scotland Yard
3
Former FSB chief dismisses May's 'false' charges against GRU over Skripal case
4
Russia’s charge d’affairs in London summoned to Foreign Office
5
Lavrov blasts US ‘manipulation’ of the dollar, NATO advance towards Russia’s borders
6
Press review: Russia warns Google against election meddling and Idlib raid to harm Erdogan
7
Moscow: Tokyo’s disregard for ‘past lessons, WWII outcome’ deters hopes for peace treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT