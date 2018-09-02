Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Slain DPR leader Zakharchenko buried in Donetsk with military funeral honors

Society & Culture
September 02, 16:45 UTC+3 DONETSK

The burial ceremony was accompanied by artillery and gun salvo

© Official website of the Donetsk People's Republic

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Alexander Zakharchenko, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Donetsk on Friday, has been buried at Donetsk’s Donetskoye More cemetery with military funeral honors.

The burial ceremony was accompanied by artillery and gun salvo. Acting head of the Donetsk republic, Dmitry Trapeznikov, DPR government officials, army commanders, delegates from foreign states, Zakharchenko’s relatives and friends came to the cemetery to pay last respects.

The lying-in-state ceremony was held earlier on Sunday at the Donetsk State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, with tens of thousands of people attending. The funeral procession marched along Donetsk’s main street, with more than 200,000 taking part.

Delegations from Russia, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Abkhazia and South Ossetia came to Donetsk to pay their respects.

Alexander Zakharchenko, 42, who had been DPR’s Prime Minister since 2014, died in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on Friday. The blast left two people dead and nine injured, including DPR minister of taxes and duties, Alexander Timofeyev, and the head of a local youth organization, Nataliya Volkova. According to DPR Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Trapeznikov, who was appointed acting head of the republic, law enforcement agencies have already detained several suspects in the blast, who confirmed the Kiev government’s involvement. Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) denied any role in the blast.

