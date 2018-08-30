Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Safe haven to weather the storm: FSB rescues North Korean fishermen off Russia’s coast

Society & Culture
August 30, 15:06 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Cyclones have been affecting Russia’s Primorsky Region since August 21

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Varivoda/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, August 30. /TASS/. More than 70 North Korean sailors have been rescued off the coast of Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky Region, the Border Department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Thursday, adding that most vessels seeking to escape a major typhoon had already left Russia’s territorial waters. All the sailors received the necessary assistance.

"The FSB Border Department has been assisting the North Korean fishermen who were forced to seek shelter from Typhoon Soulik in the Primorsky Region’s harbors, as well as the shipwrecked ones, in going back to their home country," the statement reads. "More than 70 foreign sailors were rescued during the typhoon. One of the North Koreans suffered a serious injury and remains under medical supervision at one of the regional hospitals. Once he completes all the necessary medical treatment, the North Korean Consulate General in Vladivostok will handle issues concerning his return home," the FSB Border Department added.

Read also

Negotiating skills save a life: Azerbaijani PM prevents suicide attempt on bridge

Cyclones have been affecting Russia’s Primorsky Region since August 21Cyclones have been affecting Russia’s Primorsky Region since August 21. Last week, hundreds of small North Korean fishing boats approached the Russian coast seeking shelter from bad weather. Some of the boats washed up on the shore.

"Fishermen whose boats are still afloat are taken to the border and then return to North Korea, while those from the shipwrecked vessels will be handed over to North Korea through a simplified procedure. Under Russian legislation, sailors affected by a typhoon are not considered border violators," the FSB Border Department pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Celebrities shine at Venice Film Festival red carpet
12
London’s Notting Hill Carnival rolls out extravagant outfits and party atmosphere
11
Put up your dukes: Traditional folk games unleash Russia’s competitive spirit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to hold Mediterranean drills involving 25 warships and 30 aircraft
2
Russian drills in Mediterranean Sea not related to Idlib situation, senior diplomat says
3
Macron: Europe needs to team up with Russia to build new security architecture
4
US may build up forces over 24 hours for Syria strike, Russian diplomat says
5
Western aggression against Syria will seriously harm peace process, diplomat warns
6
Ruble gains ground against dollar and euro after Putin’s address
7
Press review: Assad set to crush Al-Nusra in Idlib and US files WTO suit against Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT