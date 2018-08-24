Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Prosecutor General’s Office declares Pacific Environment organization undesirable

August 24, 18:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Pacific Environment has become the fifteenth organization blacklisted in Russia

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has placed the US-based Pacific Environment nongovernmental organization [Pacific Environment and Resources Center, PERC] on the list of organizations whose operations in the Russian Federationare undesirable, Alexander Kurennoi, the official spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office told TASS.

Read also
Mikhail Khodorkovsky

Russian Prosecutor General’s Office finds another 3 NGOs to be undesirable

"Following the scrutiny of the materials at the disposal of the Prosecutor General’s Office, we took a decision on August 24 to declare the operations of the Pacific Environment and Resources Center foreign nongovernmental organization undesirable," Kurennoi said.

"We have established that the activities of the NGO pose danger for the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation," he said. "The Prosecutor General’s Office has submitted its resolution to the Justice Ministry for placing the NGO on the list of organization, whose activities in Russia are highly undesirable."

Pacific Environment has become the fifteenth organization blacklisted in Russia.

