Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Latvian parliament endorses ban on tuition in Russian language

Society & Culture
June 21, 21:13 UTC+3 RIGA

These plans caused a wave of indignation among Russian-speaking Latvians who make up about 40% of the country’s population

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

RIGA, June 21. /TASS/. Latvia’s Saeima has endorsed the finalized version of a bill that bans tuition in the Russian language at private universities and colleges as of the beginning of 2019.

As many as 57 deputies out of the 100 deputies having seats in the Saeima voted in favor of the amendments to the law on education authored by the country’s ministry of education and science.

The amendments force the private universities and colleges, along with the state ones, to switch the process of tuition over to Latvian or to one of the official languages of the EU, where Russian is off the list.

Read also

Latvian president endorses language reform for Russian schools

"Exceptions are possible for certain cases," the Saeima said in a press release. "EU official languages will be possible for the programs that foreign students studying in Latvia enroll for, as well as for the programs implemented under international treaties and EU projects."

"Not more than one-fifth of the curriculums covered by loans can be taught in a foreign language [Russian - TASS]," the Saeima said. "Foreign language will be admitted for the study programs where a foreign tongue in question is essential for achieving its main objectives, that is, language or cultural programs."

The ministry of education and science came up with explanations earlier, saying the amendments would affect about 7.5% students who are getting tuition at private universities and colleges in Russian.

Read also

Diplomat calls out Kiev’s new education law as taking aim at Russian language

The ministry designed an education system reform earlier that will push the ethnic minority schools into teaching the bulk of disciplines in Latvian. The Russian language will be admitted only for a handful of classes [the language proper and Russian literature - TASS] and the subjects linked to culture and history.

Gradual implementation of the reform begins in the coming new academic year and is supposed to be completed by September 1, 2021.

These plans caused a wave of indignation among Russian-speaking Latvians who make up about 40% of the country’s population. Defenders of Russian schools have held numerous mass rallies and street marches in protest of the reform. Gathering of signatures under petitions against the education ministry’s plans is underway at the websites of various public associations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
International Yoga Day celebrations around the world
12
This week in photos: World Cup fever in Moscow, discord at G7 and Trump-Kim summit
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian police ready to participate in specialized UN missions
2
Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass
3
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
4
Bloomberg: Trump says he is considering meeting with Putin
5
Russian aerospace firm to test new rocket engine operating on iodine
6
Team Switzerland’s player Lichtsteiner thanks Kaliningrad fans for warm welcome
7
Russia to launch construction of nuclear-powered guided missile destroyer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT