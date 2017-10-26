Diplomat calls out Kiev’s new education law as taking aim at Russian language

Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor ShowBusiness & Economy October 26, 15:35
Putin urges tighter security for Russia’s internet without ‘total barriers and filters’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 15:10
Putin heralds liberation of over 90% of Syrian land from terroristsMilitary & Defense October 26, 14:49
Russia bids to host opening match of 60th anniversary UEFA Euro Cup in 2020Sport October 26, 14:24
Diplomat calls out Kiev’s new education law as taking aim at Russian languageRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 14:01
World economy to increase oil consumption by less than 1% in 15-20 years — ministerBusiness & Economy October 26, 13:51
Russia hands note of protest to US over removed consular archivesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 13:46
About 30 million Russian nationals live abroadSociety & Culture October 26, 13:42
Press review: Moscow won’t ‘get tough on’ Myanmar and who’s behind the Bad Rabbit virusPress Review October 26, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Kiev’s attempts to reassure its western neighbors that Ukraine’s new education law will not harm ethnic minorities related to them, make it clear that the law is actually aimed against the Russian language, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"The Kiev regime pretends that nothing terrible happened, making promises to Warsaw, Bucharest, Budapest, Sofia and other capitals that education in their languages will not be affected in Ukraine," Zakharova said. "Then we have a question to ask - who will be affected?" she added.
"It turns out that all these measures are being taking only against the Russian-speaking population and the Russian language," the Russian diplomat pointed out adding that the Ukrainian authorities were carrying out a targeted attack against the Russian language.
The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman called on eastern European countries "not to trust the promises of the Kiev authorities." "They will deceive you," she stressed.
On September 25, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a new law on education heavily restricting the right of ethnic minorities to get education in their native languages. According to the law, starting from 2018, teaching in the languages of minorities will be possible only in primary school, while education in secondary schools, colleges and universities will be provided only in Ukrainian.
Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Moldova, Poland, Russian and other countries voiced their concern over the new Ukrainian law.