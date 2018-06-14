Senior Russian MP urges care and hospitality towards FIFA World Cup fans

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The chairman of the State Duma's committee for sports, tourism and youth urges the Russians to surround foreign fans with care and attention, to demonstrate utmost hospitality.

"Today, Russia is the safest country in the world, which respects people from different countries, with different convictions and traditions. We urge all local residents in the cities to surround Russia’s guests with attention, demonstrating our hospitality," Mikhail Degtyarev told TASS ahead of the FIFA World Cup that Russia hosts between June 14 and July 15.

He stressed that "the problem of racism and xenophobia" does not exist in Russia. "We are looking forward to seeing fans from across the globe, of all skin colors, all beliefs, any orientation, as Russia is an open country sharing universal human values," Degtyarev said.

The senior parliamentarian expressed confidence that security at the stadiums and fan zones will ensured at the highest possible level. "We will politely quiet all hooligans and will ensure a possibility for the fans from all countries to comfortably watch matches of the leading football teams of the globe," the committee chairman.

He pledged a most friendly atmosphere at stadiums and at fan zones. "We already showed at the Confederations Cup in 2017 how we can host football events. There was not a single incident at the Confederations Cup and we won’t see them at the 2018 FIFA World Cup either," the parliamentarian said.

"We will be happy if fans from different countries find their love, build new families and have children who will remember that the love story of their parents began at the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018," he added.