Russian president follows motorists' not-sure-do-not-overtake rule in politics

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. In politics Russian President Vladimir Putin follows the motorists’ universal rule which in Russian sounds like "Not sure - do not overtake," because the cost of a mistake may be too high.

"The motorists have this old rule - ‘Not sure - do not overtake.’ The price of a mistake may be too high for the people in my line of business," Putin said during the live question-and-answer session on Thursday, when asked what he does when he does not know what to do.

Putin explained that when he did not know what to do he tried to identify a solution somehow anyway and to formulate a stable opinion of what is really necessary and feasible.