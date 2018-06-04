Moscow сourt sentences Ukrainian national Sushchenko to 12 years in jail

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court sentenced on Monday Ukrainian citizen Roman Sushchenko to 12 years in a high-security prison, having found him guilty of espionage in Russia, a TASS correspondent reports.

"[The court hereby rules] to find [Sushchenko] guilty of committing a crime under Section 276 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Espionage’) and impose a sentence of 12 years in a high-security prison," Judge Oleg Muzychenko pronounced the verdict.

The defense team disagrees with the verdict and will appeal against it in Russia’s Supreme Court, Defense Attorney Mark Feigin who represents Sushchenko’s interests told TASS.

The state prosecution earlier asked for a 14-year prison term for Suchchenko charged with espionage in Russia. The case is classified and was examined behind closed doors.

Sushchenko case

Ukrainian national Roman Sushchenko is charged under Section 276 of the Russian Criminal Code (Espionage), which stipulates a penalty of up to 20 years of imprisonment. According to Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, he had been collecting top-secret information on Russia’s Armed Forces and the National Guard. The Ukrainian citizen pleaded not guilty.