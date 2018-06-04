Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian gets 18-year sentence in Belarus for smuggling hashish

Society & Culture
June 04, 12:12 UTC+3

In early October 2017, a 56-year-old Russian citizen was driving a Lexus from Poland through the Bruzgi checkpoint

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

MINSK, June 4. /TASS/. The Grodno District Court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 years in prison for smuggling more than 285 kg of hashish, Grodno District Court Press Secretary Pavel Vareiko told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Eat the evidence: Moscow lawyer sent to drug rehab after devouring case materials

"The defendant was sentenced to be incarcerated for 18 years in a maximum-security penal colony in addition to his property being confiscated," the court’s representative noted.

"The sentence has not been enacted yet, and it can be appealed against in the prescribed order," the Grodno District Court press secretary noted.

In early October 2017, a 56-year-old Russian citizen was driving a Lexus from Poland through the Bruzgi checkpoint. During examination, 372 bricks of brown vegetable matter with an overall weight of more than 285 kg were discovered in a stash in the car.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not seeking to split Europe, assures Putin
2
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
3
Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship
4
Press review: Moscow set to mediate Israel-Palestine talks and OPEC+ deal may see changes
5
Russian Pacific Fleet warships arrive at Vietnam’s Cam Ranh port on a visit
6
Russia and China may approve 'a good package of agreements' during Putin's visit — Lavrov
7
World's deepest lake Baikal shrinking
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT