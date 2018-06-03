Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Head of House of Romanovs drives over Crimean bridge in Russian-made Lada car

Society & Culture
June 03, 0:20 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Grand Princess Maria Vladimirovna and Grand Prince Georgy Mikhailovich arrived in the Black Sea peninsula on May 28

Share
1 pages in this article
Grand Prince Georgy Mikhailovich and Grand Princess Maria Vladimirovna

Grand Prince Georgy Mikhailovich and Grand Princess Maria Vladimirovna

© Alexey Pavlishak/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, June 3. /TASS/. Grand Princess Maria Vladimirovna, the head of the Imperial House of the Romanovs, and her son, Grand Prince Georgy Mikhailovich, drove on Saturday in a Russian-built Lada Largus car over the bridge connecting Crimea with mainland Russia, Vladislav Pilkevich, a spokesman for the Imperial House of the Romanovs in Crimea told TASS.

"Grand Princess Maria Vladimirovna and Grand Prince Georgy Mikhailovich drove over the Crimean bridge," he said. "The imperial family wished to drive along the bridge in a Russian-made car, which was a Lada Largus. The grand prince was at the wheel carrying his mother, the head of the Imperial House."

Maria Vladimirovna and her son arrived in the Black Sea peninsula on May 28. Their trip will last until June 3. They have paid visits to the cities of Kerch, Simferopol, Theodosia and Sevastopol. The trip aims to show support to Crimeans who voted for reunification with Russia at the March 2014 referendum.

"It is also symbolical that the Crimean bridge was opened in the year marking the 235th anniversary of incorporation of the Crimean Peninsula in the Russian Empire," Pilkevich told TASS.

Maria Vladimirovna is the only sibling in the family of Grand Duke Vladimir Kirillovich, the head of the Russian Imperial House in Exile [the son of Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich who declared himself the formal head of the Imperial Family in Exile in 1924] and Princess Leonida Georgiyevna Bagration-Mukhranskaya. Her parents belonged to a branch of the Imperial Family that began with Grand Duke Nicholas Jr., the grandson of Emperor Nicholas I [b. 1796, d. 1855].

The Kerch Strait Bridge, commissioned for full-scale operation on May 15, has linked Crimea and the Taman Peninsula on the mainland. Its construction became necessary after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014.

Initial plans featured the commissioning of the automobile sector of the bridge project in December 2018 but the contractors managed to complete it seven months earlier.

President Vladimir Putin led the gala opening ceremony on May 15 and regular traffic on the bridge began on May 16.

Reunification with Russia

On 16 March 2014, more than 82% of Crimea’s electorate took part in the referendum, when 96.77% in the Republic of Crimea and 95.6% in the Black Sea naval port of Sevastopol backed splitting from Ukraine and spoke in favor of reuniting with Russia. On March 18, President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21.

Ukraine refused to recognize the referendum was legitimate. In July 2014, the European Union and the US imposed sanctions against Crimea and Russia and have repeatedly extended and expanded them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Lavrov meets Kim Jong-un, skater’s puppy love and masterpiece marred
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Head of House of Romanovs drives over Crimean bridge in Russian-made Lada car
2
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
3
Russia to upgrade heavy sniper rifle
4
Newest ship equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles to go on mission in Mediterranean
5
Israeli warplanes hit 10 Hamas targets in Gaza Strip in response to missile attacks
6
US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China, says Pentagon chief
7
Russia 95% compliant with OPEC+ oil output deal in May - energy minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT