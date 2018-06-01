Ozzy Osbourne to rock Moscow tonight, vows to return to Russia

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Legendary British rocker, and ex-Black Sabbath lead vocalist Ozzy Osbourne will perform at Moscow's Olympic Sport Complex on Friday, as part of his last world tour.

On Thursday, at a meeting with Russian fans and mass media, the veteran rock musician promised that this would not be his last visit to Russia.

The former Black Sabbath frontman explained that this current tour, which will last until 2020, is indeed his last world tour. However, he added that he "cannot leave music", because this is "all his life."

At a meeting with fans, Osborne declared his love to Russia and said that he would definitely return and would be happy to play here again.

In this tour Ozzy Osbourne is accompanied by guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Rob "Blasco" Nicholson, drummer Tommy Clufetos and keyboardist Adam Wakeman.

On June 3, the musicians will take the stage at St. Petersburg’s Ice Palace.

Ozzy Osbourne (born John Michael Osbourne) earned worldwide fame as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, the renowned British rock band that was founded in Birmingham in 1968. Black Sabbath are often referred as "the pioneers of heavy metal."

on stage at Cal Jam 1974 #tbt pic.twitter.com/1OkYV0M7FG — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) 31 May 2018

In 1979, Osbourne left the band and embarked on a solo career. In the 1980s as a solo artist he enjoyed even bigger commercial success than with his former band.

In the 2010s, Ozzy teamed up with two other original members of Black Sabbath - Anthony Frank (Tony) Iommi and Geezer Butler. The classic Black Sabbath line-up recorded a very successful album "13" and went on a farewell world tour. Once that tour was concluded in 2017, Black Sabbath was disbanded.