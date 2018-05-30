50 years In Rock: Deep Purple will play in Moscow as part of their Long Goodbye tour

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. British rock band Deep Purple will play a concert on the stage of the Olympic sport complex in Moscow on Wednesday, the press service of the sport complex told TASS.

The legendary musicians will also play in St. Petersburg on June 1. The concerts are part of the Long Goodbye tour, which marks the band’s 50th anniversary.

After Russia the tour will continue in Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia, Poland, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Sweden, USA, Canada and Japan.

Deep Purple was founded in 1968 in Hartford. Over almost 50 years, the musicians released 20 studio albums that were sold in multimillion copies. The twentieth album titled inFinite was released in April, 2017.

The band’s current line-up (since 2001): Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (bass), Ian Paice (drums), Steve Morse (guitar) and Don Airey (keyboards).

Deep Purple first played in Moscow in 1996 and since then it regularly performed in Russia. Last time the band played in Moscow in 2016.