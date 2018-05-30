Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

50 years In Rock: Deep Purple will play in Moscow as part of their Long Goodbye tour

Society & Culture
May 30, 15:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The concert will take place on May 30 on the stage of the Olympic sport complex

Share
1 pages in this article
Ian Gillan, lead singer and frontman of Deep Purple

Ian Gillan, lead singer and frontman of Deep Purple

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. British rock band Deep Purple will play a concert on the stage of the Olympic sport complex in Moscow on Wednesday, the press service of the sport complex told TASS.

The legendary musicians will also play in St. Petersburg on June 1. The concerts are part of the Long Goodbye tour, which marks the band’s 50th anniversary.

Read also
Deep Purple

Deep Purple to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg in 2018 as part of 50th anniversary tour

After Russia the tour will continue in Latvia, Ukraine, Estonia, Poland, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, Sweden, USA, Canada and Japan.

Deep Purple was founded in 1968 in Hartford. Over almost 50 years, the musicians released 20 studio albums that were sold in multimillion copies. The twentieth album titled inFinite was released in April, 2017.

The band’s current line-up (since 2001): Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (bass), Ian Paice (drums), Steve Morse (guitar) and Don Airey (keyboards).

Deep Purple first played in Moscow in 1996 and since then it regularly performed in Russia. Last time the band played in Moscow in 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Mangled masterpieces: Renowned works of art mauled by vandals
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
12
Royal wedding-inspired Chelsea in Bloom festival
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Pullback of non-Syrian forces from border with Israel must be fast
2
Russia to upgrade heavy sniper rifle
3
Russia ready for compromises on Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov says
4
Ukraine to auction off jet belonging to defunct Russian airline
5
Federation Council approves law on counter-sanctions against unfriendly countries
6
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
7
Nord Stream 2 asset freezing actions will not affect company’s operations — spokesman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT