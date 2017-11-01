Deep Purple to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg in 2018 as part of 50th anniversary tour

Muscovites rush to get new iPhone X, sell spots in lineSociety & Culture November 02, 16:37
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Deep Purple will play concerts in Russia in 2018 as part of the Long Goodbye world tour, according to the information published on the band’s official website.
The band will play in Moscow on May 30, 2018 and in St. Petersburg on June 1.
"The cult band Deep Purple will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a big anniversary concert on the stage of the Olympic sports complex on May 30. This will be a unique opportunity to see one of the most influential groups in the history of music. Deep Purple will play all the best and favorite hits, as well as new songs from their twentieth studio album inFinite," an official with the press service of Moscow’s Olympic stadium told TASS.
Deep Purple was founded in 1968 in Hartford. Over almost 50 years, the musicians released 20 studio albums that were sold in multimillion copies. The twentieth album titled inFinite was released in April, 2017.
The band’s current line-up (since 2001): Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (bass), Ian Paice (drums), Steve Morse (guitar) and Don Airey (keyboards).
Deep Purple first played in Moscow in 1996 and since then it regularly performed in Russia. Last time the band played in Moscow in 2016.