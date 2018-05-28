Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More Russians fly overseas, as border service reports 34% increase last year

Society & Culture
May 28, 17:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Last year, the number of Russians crossing the border in or out of the country was almost 20 million more than that of foreign nationals making in-and outbound trips

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28./TASS/. In 2017, the number of Russian nationals flying abroad grew by almost one-third, Deputy Head of the FSB’s Border Service, Colonel General Igor Shmotkin told TASS on Monday in an interview marking the department’s 100th anniversary.

"Last year, the volume of passenger traffic at airport border checkpoints grew by almost 34%," Shmotkin pointed out, adding that Russians had stepped up traveling to new destinations.

Taking into account border checkpoints for cars, trains and ships, "the number of foreign trips by Russian nationals grew 14% last year," he said. Last year, the number of Russians crossing the border in or out of the country was almost 20 million more than that of foreign nationals making in-and outbound trips. They crossed the border 64.8 million times last year, while Russian nationals traveled in and of the country 84.3 million times.

