Ukrainians make up 30% of foreigners coming to Russia, says border control service

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service has been recording a surge in the number of foreign nationals entering the country over the past several years, Border Service Chief Igor Shmotkin said in an interview ahead of the agency’s 100th anniversary.

"The number of foreigners coming to Russia has been mounting in the past years," he said. "For instance, only 23 mln foreign nationals visited Russia in 2007 but their number has been escalating lately, reaching 32 mln in 2017," Shmotkin added.

The bulk of foreigners travelling to Russia is traditionally made up of people from the country’s neighboring states, primarily Ukraine (30%), Kazakhstan (13%), Uzbekistan (7.3%), Tajikistan (4.2%) and Azerbaijan (3.6%)," he elaborated.

Besides, in Shmotkin’s words, there has been an upward trend in the number of travelers from other foreign countries.

"In 2017, the number of South Koreans entering Russia increased more than 1.5 times, 18% more Americans came to the country, in addition to 14% more Chinese visitors," the Russian Border Service’s chief pointed out.