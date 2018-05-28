Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainians make up 30% of foreigners coming to Russia, says border control service

Society & Culture
May 28, 14:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There has been an upward trend in the number of travelers from other foreign countries as well

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service has been recording a surge in the number of foreign nationals entering the country over the past several years, Border Service Chief Igor Shmotkin said in an interview ahead of the agency’s 100th anniversary.

Read also
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin

Kiev sets out to cut back Ukrainian labor migration to Russia

"The number of foreigners coming to Russia has been mounting in the past years," he said. "For instance, only 23 mln foreign nationals visited Russia in 2007 but their number has been escalating lately, reaching 32 mln in 2017," Shmotkin added.

The bulk of foreigners travelling to Russia is traditionally made up of people from the country’s neighboring states, primarily Ukraine (30%), Kazakhstan (13%), Uzbekistan (7.3%), Tajikistan (4.2%) and Azerbaijan (3.6%)," he elaborated.

Besides, in Shmotkin’s words, there has been an upward trend in the number of travelers from other foreign countries.

"In 2017, the number of South Koreans entering Russia increased more than 1.5 times, 18% more Americans came to the country, in addition to 14% more Chinese visitors," the Russian Border Service’s chief pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Migration Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Royal couple ties knot, Modi-Putin talks in Sochi and Dali in Russia
12
Royal wedding-inspired Chelsea in Bloom festival
11
Terrifying volcanic eruption in Hawaii
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
2
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
3
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
4
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s — media
5
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
6
Top six Russian airports see surge in international traffic flow
7
Putin to take part in SCO summit in China's Qingdao
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT