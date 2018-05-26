Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Schools open in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

Society & Culture
May 26, 7:12 UTC+3 HARASTA

After the liberation of towns and communities from Islamist militants, schools, including primary schools, opened there

HARASTA /Syria/, May 26. /TASS/. Schools have opened in the communities of Eastern Ghouta in Syria, TASS reported from the area.

After the liberation of towns and communities from Islamist militants, schools, including primary schools, opened there.

"Schools opened recently. The government provided us with textbooks, and we immediately started working here, in this town. Children have been missing studies, and it is easy and pleasant to teach them. I used to work in Harasta (a town eight kilometers away from Damascus - TASS) and I was very happy to return here," head of the city education department Ahmad Said Rustom told reporters.

The Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, the Eastern Qalamun area north of Damascus and the southern quarters of the Syrian capital had been earlier liberated from militants with support from the Center.

12
