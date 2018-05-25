Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein arrested on rape charges in New York

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. American film producer Harvey Weinstein surrendered to New York police Friday morning and has been arrested on rape charges, CNN reported citing a source.

According to CNN, Manhattan prosecutors will charge the movie industry mogul with first- and third-degree rape. Weinstein is expected to appear in court later on Friday.

In October 2017, The New York Times published an article following a journalistic investigation, which said that Weinstein had been sexually harassing his female staff for about 30 years. Since then, more than 80 women, including actresses Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, have made accusations against him, while some of them publicly accused him of rape.