New York prosecutors to charge Harvey Weinstein with rape — CNN

NEW YORK, May 25. /TASS/. Federal prosecutors in New York are expected to file rape charges against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, CNN has reported citing a source familiar with the investigation.

Manhattan prosecutors will charge Weinstein with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case, CNN quoted the source as saying.

US media reported on Thursday that Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to the New York Police Department on Friday. He will be placed in custody in connection with investigation into suspected sexual misconduct.

More than 80 women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, have publicly accused Weinstein of misconduct following a 2017 report in The New York Times about his treatment of women in the companies where he worked. Several women have since publicly accused him of rape and sexual harassment.

The scandal forced the 66-year producer to resign from the board of the Weinstein Company that he once co-founded with his brother. He was also stripped of his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Directors Guild.