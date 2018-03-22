Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, US should continue cooperation in space, says official

Science & Space
March 22, 4:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Soyuz MS-08 launched from the Baikonur Space Center on the territory of Kazakhstan on Wednesday

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia and the US should continue cooperation in space research, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin twittered on Wednesday as he commented on the launch of the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft carrying a Russian-US crew to the International Space Station.

"The crew traveling aboard the Soyuz MS-08 includes the ship’s commander Oleg Artemyev [the Russian state aerospace corporation Roscosmos] and flight engineers Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold [NASA]," Rogozin said. "These guys prove with their work the great powers can and must cooperate. Russian-US cooperation in space research should go on."

The Soyuz MS-08 launched from the Baikonur Space Center on the territory of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Its docking to the ISS has been scheduled for 22:41 Moscow Standard Time [19:41 UTC] on Friday.

