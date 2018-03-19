RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft installed on launch pad at Baikonur spaceport

Science & Space
March 19, 6:59 UTC+3 BAIKONUR

The spacecraft will be launched on March 21

© Sergey Savostianov/TASS

Read also
RD-171 engine

Russia to start testing engines for new Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, March 19. /TASS/. The Soyuz-FG carrier rocket and Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft have been installed on a launch pad at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan, a source in Russia’s Roscosmos Space Corporation told TASS.

"In accordance with a decision made by the state commission, the Soyuz-FG carrier rocket and Soyuz MS-08 have been installed on the launch pad," the source said.

The spacecraft, scheduled to be launched on March 21 and dock to the International Space Station on March 23, will carry Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel to orbit.

Topics
Space
