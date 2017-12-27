Russia to start testing engines for new Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Energomash Scientific and Production Association will start testing the RD-171MV engine for the new Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket in 2019, the Energomash press office said on Wednesday.

"Today the company is actively preparing for the production of RD-171MV engines. Their first trials are starting already in 2019. The flight tests of the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket are planned for 2022 and from 2021 Energomash is bound to supply a ready-made engine to the customer," the press office said.

Energomash specialists have started converting the RD-171MV’s design documentation in its electronic format for systematic control of the processes, the documentation and the data during the engine’s life cycle. This measure will make it possible to give up the documentation’s hard copy, help introduce additive technologies and exercise more effective control of the engine’s configuration, the Energomash press office said.

This year, Energomash has fully discharged its obligations for the delivery of RD-191 engines for Russia’s new Angara carrier rocket, the press office noted.

Also this year, Energomash has delivered 11 RD-180 engines for US Atlas space launch vehicles. Energomash has also delivered four RD-181 engines for its US partner Orbital ATK to be mounted on Antares carrier rockets, the press office said.