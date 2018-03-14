Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Joint expert team uncovers heat shock gene enabling African insect to survive dehydration

Science & Space
March 14, 13:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The African mosquito Polypedilum vanderplanki using its special protein, which in the cells of other hosts triggers a mechanism of resistance to stress, dehydrates its body to survive desiccation

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The African mosquito Polypedilum vanderplanki using its special protein, which in the cells of other hosts triggers a mechanism of resistance to stress, dehydrates its body to survive desiccation. The results of the study by Russian and Japanese scientists were published in the prominent scientific journal PNAS, the press office of Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology said.

Read also

Siberian scientists unlock secret to fullerenols’ antioxidant activity

The researchers believe that this phenomenon will be helpful in understanding the mechanism of drying human and animal cells and later bringing them back to life.

The larvae of Polypedilum vanderplanki resemble an ordinary bloodworm that inhabit ephemeral puddles. To survive in such conditions, it goes into anhydrobiosis - a state when the body almost completely dries out - while all physiological and biochemical processes in the body come to a stop. This transition allows the insect to surmount unfavorable conditions. To go into anhydrobiosis, the mosquito larva replaces all the water in its body with disaccharide trehalose. In such a "sugared" or crystallized state, the larva could exist for years, remaining resistant to stress impact, for example, to treatment with liquid nitrogen or acetone.

Up till now, how the genes responsible for the drying of the larva are controlled had remained a mystery. The joint Russian-Japanese research team found the protein, which activates the genes that help the larvae enter into anhydrobiosis. It turns out that a protein, well known to the scientific community, directs this process. This protein is a heat shock transcription activator that in the cells of many other animals initiates the protective response to stress. With this, the African mosquito managed to adapt it for its purposes.

"This is a fascinating example of the plasticity of regulatory systems, in particular of such conserved ones. However, this finding is only the first step in a whole slew of studies. The protein discovered activates about 30% of the genes responsible for drying larva. What is the driving force for activating other genes and rehydration when a larva exits its dormant state, are questions for future research," said Pavel Mazin, the first author of the article.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey has no plans to seize Syrian territory — top diplomat
2
NATO won’t invoke Article 5 on collective defense over UK claims against Russia — source
3
FIFA apologizes for difficulties with tickets’ purchase for 2018 World Cup in Russia
4
Russia is not afraid of Britain's ultimatums over ex-spy’s poisoning case — diplomat
5
Lavrov: Russia had no motives to poison Skripal and his daughter
6
No one can deliver any 24-hour ultimatums to Russia — Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
7
Russian Caspian Fleet crews hold anti-drone military drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама