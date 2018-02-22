Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Interagency Commission recommends crews for new ISS mission

Science & Space
February 22, 12:46 UTC+3 ZVYOZDNY GORODOK

The main crew for a Soyuz MS-08 features Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold

Share
1 pages in this article
© NASA

ZVYOZDNY GORODOK /Moscow Region/, February 22. /TASS/. The Interagency Commission at a meeting of the Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center recommended the main and backup crews for a new mission to the International Space Station, the center’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The Interagency Commission recommended the crews to continue flight preparations at the Baikonur Cosmodrome," the Center said.

Read also

Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory

The main crew for a Soyuz MS-08 features Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold. The backup crew includes Alexey Ovchinin (Roscosmos) and Nick Hague (NASA). The final crew compositions will be given the go-ahead by the state commission at Baikonur a day before the launch which is scheduled for March 21.

The meeting of the Interagency Commission was held after a two-day review session. The cosmonauts handled all training contingency situations operating precise copies of the Russian ISS segment and the Soyuz MS spacecraft. The medical commission also recognized them as qualified for flight.

Artemyev will make his second voyage to the ISS, Feustel will go there for the third time and Arnold for the second time. As for the backup crew, Ovchinin already made one flight to the ICC, and Hague has no space flight experience yet.

The new ISS mission will fly to the station aboard a Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft on March 21 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Mir space station: a symbol of Soviet space glory
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may ban supplies of certain dairy products from Belarus — regulator
2
Putin stresses trust is vital in military affairs
3
Militants disrupt talks on settlement in Eastern Ghouta, says Russia UN ambassador
4
West seeks regime change plan in Syria instead of Geneva process, says Lavrov
5
Russia’s Baltic Fleet to get advanced S-400 air defense missile systems in 2018
6
Russian defense manufacturer to wrap up initial tests for T-14 Armata tank in 2018
7
Russia’s new high-speed combat helicopter prototype to perform debut flight in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама