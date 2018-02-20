Shipwrecked secrets: Crimean archeologists unearth remains of ancient sea vessel

SEVASTOPOL, February 20. /TASS/. Archeologists have discovered two anchors and other items dating back to the 2nd or 3rd centuries AD, which supposedly belonged to an ancient ship that sank off the western coast of Crimea, head of the underwater archeological expedition Viktor Lebedinsky told TASS on Tuesday.

"Two anchors, as well as lead plates and a cauldron dating back to the Roman period of Crimea’s history were found at the mouth of the Belbek river," Lebedinsky said.

According to him, the ship had probably washed ashore almost 2,000 years ago and ruined by waves.

He added that the items could be put on public display once research work on them is completed.

In the 5th century BC, the Greek colony of Chersonesus was established in the area of the modern-day Sevastopol and was inhabited nearly 2,500 years ago.