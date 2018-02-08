Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin urges fast-tracked development of genome research program

Science & Space
February 08, 14:21 UTC+3

The president believes that the accumulated intellectual and research potential allows for launching large-scale genome research in Russia

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

NOVOSIBIRSK, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for fast-tracked development of a large-scale genome research program.

"I believe that the accumulated intellectual and research potential allows for launching large-scale genome research in Russia. I’m asking to promptly draft a corresponding program and establish mechanisms to support strong research teams and create advanced infrastructures and train personnel," he said at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education devoted to ways of enhancing the global competitiveness of Russian science.

"Russian scientists have made a long stride forward in new inter-disciplinary fields, such as science about life - the junction of research in biology, chemistry, genetics, medicine, bioinformatics and physics."

New technologies are used in the diagnostics and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and "great progress has been achieved in regenerative medicine," he said.

"I am referring to innovative solutions that help save patients who have suffered almost overall skin damage, to let those who have suffered grave brain injuries or strokes get back to normal life and to considerably ease the risks in replacing heart valves," Putin said.

He pointed out that in genetics and other fields the convergent approach and nature-like technologies should be used more widely.

"On this basis we will be able to create new medicines and new methods of curing grave diseases and new power supply solutions based on resources-saving technologies," Putin said. He invited other participants in the meeting to voice their ideas on that score.

