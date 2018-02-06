Russia should not copy foreign methods of climate change control, Putin's adviser says

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia should not replicate foreign systems of greenhouse gas emissions control, because its economy is fundamentally different from those of countries that have already introduced such technologies, Russian presidential adviser, special presidential envoy for climate issues, Aleksandr Bedritsky, told an ecological forum of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, held in Moscow within the Russian Business Week - 2018.

"The Russian economy is greatly different from the economies of states that have introduced this or that system of controlling greenhouse gas emissions. Replicating foreign solutions, even successful ones, looks totally unacceptable to me in our case. We should seek our own optimal way," Bedritsky said.

He believes that in devising a national system the global trends and risks facing the Russian economy should be born in mind.

"This is an objective factor and we must be aware of that. There is no way of getting away from it," Bedritsky added.