Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International Space Station hosts first outer-space badminton match

Science & Space
February 06, 16:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches were played in men’s doubles, but "according to specific space rules"

Share
1 pages in this article
© NASA/JSC

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts and astronauts from the US and Japan played their first badminton match aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Russian state space corporation Roscosmos reported on Tuesday.

"For the first time, the ISS became a venue for sports. Athletes from Russia, the US and Japan competed in the orbital badminton tournament," representatives of the space agency said.

In the first game, Russian cosmonauts Alexandr Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov played against NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and the only Japanese, JAXA astronaut Norishige Kanai. In the second game, American Joseph Acaba replaced his compatriot Vande Hei.

Read also

Russian cosmonauts begin seven-hour spacewalk from ISS

ISS orbit raised by 400 meters

Russia to participate in project for creating Deep Space Gateway cislunar station

Russia may deliver research module to space station in 2018

Russia and US have no plans to curtail space cooperation

According to the official website of the National Badminton Federation of Russia, the matches were played in men’s doubles, but "according to specific space rules": the score in the first outer-space match was not recorded.

The Federation however noted that a number of players in the orbital match have already taken part in competitions on the ground. Alexander Misurkin is a two-time champion of the "Star Shuttle" tournament, traditionally held in Russia’s Star City on Cosmonautics Day (April 12). Mark Vande Hei meanwhile took part in the rematch of the "Star Challenge Cup" (between Roscosmos cosmonauts and NASA astronauts).

After the extraterrestrial competition, Misurkin confessed that as far as he is concerned, "this is just the same, as putting a flag on Mars," adding that he loves this game. In addition, NASA astronaut Hei asked to allocate a separate module for badminton for future spacecraft that will be sent to outer space, because this is valuable for psychological relaxation and strengthening relations among the crew.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years
2
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
3
Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia
4
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
5
Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
More than two thirds of Power of Siberia gas pipeline ready by early February — Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама