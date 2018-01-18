Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ISS orbit raised by 400 meters

Science & Space
January 18, 0:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mission Control said that the maneuver has increased the medium height of the ISS’s flight orbit by 0.4 kilometer to 404.3 km

Share
1 pages in this article
© NASA

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The medium height of the International Space Station’s (ISS) flight orbit was raised by 400 meters with the help of the engines of the Zvezda module on Wednesday, Russia’s Mission Control told TASS.

"The propulsion system of the Zvezda module has worked for 16 seconds. According to preliminary calculated data, the maneuver has increased the medium height of the ISS’s flight orbit by 0.4 kilometer to 404.3 km," Mission Control said.

The engines of the ISS module were switched on at 23.15 Moscow time. The adjustment aimed to create ballistic conditions for bringing a Progress-MS-08 resupply ship into orbit. The space freighter’s launch is scheduled for 11 February 2018.

It was earlier reported that the Progress MS-08 resupply ship would be the first cargo spacecraft to fly to the ISS using a two-rotation scheme (a three-hour travel from the blastoff to the docking with the space station).

It was originally planned that a Progress MS-07 cargo spacecraft would for the first time fly to the world’s sole orbiter under a three-hour scheme (two revolutions around the Earth’s orbit). The launch was scheduled for 12 October 2017, but because of a micro-computer glitch the launch of the Progress MS-07 was rescheduled to October 14. The flight was eventually carried out under a two-day scheme.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s parliament passes law on Donbass reintegration
2
Press review: Russia may slap sanctions on WADA and EU divided on 'Russian threat'
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Images from the coldest place on Earth
5
Total cinema box office in Russia rises by 55% in five years
6
Russia's Kaspersky Lab detects virus stealing messages from WhatsApp
7
Russia’s National Guard to provide security for official FIFA delegation at 2018 World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама