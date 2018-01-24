Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Medics clear Russian cosmonauts for flight to world’s sole orbiter

Science & Space
January 24, 16:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold are set to fly to the space station along with the Russian cosmonauts as members of the basic crew

Share
1 pages in this article
Oleg Artemyev

Oleg Artemyev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Alexei Ovchinin have been cleared by medics for their flight as members of a new expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for March 15, the press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on Wednesday.

"The main medical commission held a session at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, which analyzed the data of medical examinations of cosmonauts from the basic and back-up crews of the 55/56th long-term expedition to the ISS over the period of their pre-flight training," Roscosmos said.

Read also
Yuri Gagarin

What we know about space conquerors

"Following the results of the commission’s session, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Alexei Ovchinin have been cleared for a space flight by their health condition," the press office said.

Artemyev is a member of the new expedition’s main crew while Ovchinin is included in the back-up team.

NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Richard Arnold are set to fly to the space station along with the Russian cosmonauts as members of the basic crew. Their back-up replacement is Tyler Hague.

A Soyuz MS-08 manned spacecraft with a new expedition crew is scheduled to blast off to the ISS on March 15 from the Baikonur spaceport.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама