Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, US agree to launch 12 satellites using Soyuz-2 carrier rockets

Science & Space
January 10, 14:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

International Space Company Kosmotras and Planet, a US aerospace company, have signed an agreement to launch 12 Dove-series satellites

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. International Space Company (ISC) Kosmotras and Planet, a US aerospace company, have signed an agreement to launch 12 Dove-series satellites, says a statement published on the website of GK Launch Services, a company established by Glavkosmos (a subsidiary of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation) and Kosmotras.

Read also

Five German, four US satellites to be launched from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport

"ISC Kosmotras has signed an agreement with Planet, an integrated aerospace and data analytics company based in the US, to launch 12 Dove-series satellites as a secondary payload on the Soyuz-2 Kanopus 5/6 mission presently scheduled for Q4 2018," the statement reads, adding that "the agreement also outlines provisions to continue cooperation on launching Planet payloads on future Soyuz-2 commercial missions. "The launches will be operated by GK Launch Services, a joint venture between Glavkosmos and ISC Kosmotras."

The statement points out that "Planet operates the world’s largest fleet of Earth-imaging satellites and images all of Earth’s landmass every day." "Planet designs, builds, and operates over 190 satellites consisting of the Dove, RapidEye and SkySat fleets, and develops the online software and tools to serve that data to users. Decision makers in business, government, NGOs and academia use Planet’s data and machine learning-powered analytics to develop new technologies, deliver business outcomes, power research, and solve the world’s toughest challenges," the document said.

According to the statement, "Glavkosmos is a subsidiary of Roscosmos State Space Corporation focused on the promotion of Russian space industry products and services in the world market, and management of complex international projects in space." "For over 30 years of being in business, Glavkosmos has implemented more than 120 international contracts," the statement adds.

At the same time, "GK Launch Services is a commercial operator, authorized by Roscosmos, to provide commercial launch services on Soyuz-2 family launch vehicles from Russian spaceports. GK Launch Services is also a single point of contact for Glavkosmos on all pre-contract negotiations and proposals related to secondary payload launches on Roscosmos federal missions."

Read also
Deep Space Gateway program

Russian space firm to team up with US Boeing on lunar program

According to the website of Kosmotras, the company, established in 1997, is focused on the "implementation of the Russian Program for Elimination of the SS-18 Inter-continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) that are being withdrawn from service and used in the Dnepr Space Launch System (SLS) for commercial orbital launches of payloads. Since the first Dnepr launch in April 1999, ISC Kosmotras has been actively present on the world launch services market." As many as "22 orbital flights were performed and the total number of payloads launched amounted to 128." However, in 2014, the launches were suspended since the project involved Ukrainian experts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
2
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
3
Reports of 31 drones attacking Russian facilities in Syria untrue, says defense official
4
Russia to stand up for viability of Iran nuclear deal — Lavrov
5
Chief of Russia’s General Staff discusses Syria with US counterpart
6
UAV attack causes no damage to Russian military facilities in Syria
7
Rosatom keeps uranium mining flat at 3,000 tonnes in 2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама