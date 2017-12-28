Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia looking at deploying two state-of-the-art telescopes in Cuba - portal

Science & Space
December 28, 1:10 UTC+3 HAVANA

According to Cubadebate, this project was discussed at a meeting of a working group of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental cooperation commission in Moscow in August 2017

Share
1 pages in this article

HAVANA, December 28. /TASS/. Russia plans to build two state-of-the-art astronomical observatories in Cuba, Cubadebate website said on Wednesday.

"A joint project provides for the deployment of two state-of-the-art completely automated telescopes in Cuba that would be used to study positional, photometric and spectral characteristics of various space objects," the website said.

In particular, it is planned to use these telescopes to track potentially hazardous space objects, such as meteorites and space debris. It has not yet been decided where these telescopes will be deployed.

According to Cubadebate, this project was discussed at a meeting of a working group on scientific and technical cooperation of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental cooperation commission in Moscow in August 2017. This topic was touched upon at last week’s seminar at the Havana planetarium, which was attended by specialists from Cuba’s Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Astronomy.

According to Martha Rodriguez, director of the Cuban Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy, Russian and Cuban experts have already conducted a astro-climatic and meteorological conditions in Cuba to choose the best locations for the observatories.

"It will be a five-year project, with possible extension for another five-year period," Cubadebate said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russian bases in Syria are important factor of protecting national interests
2
Putin says St. Petersburg blast was a terror attack
3
Jabhat al-Nusra militants in Syria to be wiped out next year — Russian General Staff
4
Russia tests perspective armament for Topol ICBM
5
Russia’s EU envoy says there is probability of anti-Russian sanctions being lifted in 2018
6
Russia to start tests of latest seaborne air defense missile/gun system in 2018
7
Navalny’s calls for 'voters’ strike' to be checked for legality — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама