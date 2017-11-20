Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Novosibirsk scientists create effective Russian alternative to anti-ulcer drug imports

Science & Space
November 20, 17:27 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK

The new drug is based on bismuth

© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

NOVOSIBIRSK, November 20. /TASS/. Scientists from two Novosibirsk research institutes have synthesized a drug, which can serve as a basis for ulcer fighting medications, the press office of the Budkher Institute of Nuclear Physics of Siberian Division of RAS (INP) said. The first trial batch of this alternative to analogous import drugs has been already released.

Russian scientists create effective magnetically controlled drug for thrombus degradation

Researchers from the Institute of Solid State Chemistry and Mechanochemistry SD RAS (ICSMM) and the INP have synthesized bismuth tripotassium dicitrate. This compound forms the basis for effective anti-ulcer medications. Now, the first trial batch of a substrate of 200 kg has been already produced at the ICSMM, whereas by the end of the year, the researchers are planning to manufacture 1500 kg more.

The new drug is based on bismuth. The salts of bismuth are widely applied in medicine as an active agent capable of fighting the bacteria Helicobacter Pyroli (or H. Pyroli), which causes ulcer ailments. The preclinical studies have proven the new drug to be safe. Moreover, the studies at the Novosibirsk Medical University have confirmed its antibacterial effectiveness. The new medicine is more suitable for the manufacture and safer than import equivalents.

"Foreign companies make use of the active ingredient which is freely soluble in water. It requires using dehydrated ethanol at the stage of producing it in tablets, which makes the whole procedure a fire hazard. Our technology makes it possible to manufacture the tablets with water," Doctor of Chemical Sciences Yuri Yukhin commented.

According to plans, the new drug’s production will be launched in Kurgan at the Velfarm company. The medication might be available in pharmacies as early as 2018.

