US sanctions do not apply to Russia’s lunar projects with NASA and ESA — Roscosmos

Science & Space
November 14, 18:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia was pushing ahead with successful import substitution efforts to eliminate the effects of sanctions

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The United States’ latest sanctions do not influence Roscosmos’s joint projects with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency, the chief of the Roscosmos corporation Igor Komarov told the Rossiya-24 television news channel.

Read also

Russia’s space agency to create near-Moon platform jointly with NASA

"The possibility of sanctions (against space projects - TASS) has not been raised at any talks or discussions, because this is a unique experience. It’s joint work that will become hardly accomplishable should at least one country, let alone one of the leading space powers drop out. Currently, we are in the process of discussing joint lunar projects with NASA and the ESA. We have no doubts that these programs must be implemented together," he said.

Komarov remarked that Russia was pushing ahead with successful import substitution efforts to eliminate the effects of sanctions.

In October, the United States published a list of Russian organizations and agencies third parties are advised not to do business with against the threat of sanctions. A number of organizations have been put on the US black lists already.

Space
