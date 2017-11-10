Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Conceptual design of Russia’s new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket to be ready by yearend

Science & Space
November 10, 15:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first launch of the rocket is scheduled for 2021

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smetyuk/TASS

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The work to develop the conceptual design of the Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket will be completed by the end of the year, the press office of the Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Foreign space agencies take interest in Soyuz-5 rocket

"The conceptual designing of the Soyuz-5 medium-class carrier rocket will be completed at the end of the current year. After that, the approval and the defense of this conceptual design will take place, which may take some time," the press office said.

The Soyuz-5 carrier rocket is expected to replace the Zenit launcher.

As was reported earlier, the new medium-class rocket will be used instead of the Angara-A5P carrier to launch Federatsiya (Federation) spacecraft. The first launch of a Soyuz-5 rocket is scheduled for 2021. The first manned launch is scheduled for 2022.

The idea of creating a new mono-block two-stage rocket to take up the niche between the Soyuz and Zenit carrier rockets belongs to Russia’s Progress Rocket and Space Center. The cluster configuration integration scheme envisaged creating a family of rockets ranging from a light carrier (capable of delivering three tonnes of payload into a low orbit from the Vostochny cosmodrome) to a heavy launcher (26 tonnes of payload). Liquefied natural gas was initially intended to be used as the rocket’s propellant.

Read also

Soyuz-5 carrier rocket to help Russia make sea platform launches at competitive prices

Russia’s Energiya space corporation picked as chief developer of Soyuz-5 carrier rocket

Russia’s new Soyuz-5 rocket fit for tight competition on global space launch market

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
MP vows Russia’s foreign agent law will have ‘just as much bite’ on media as in US
3
NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says
4
Some 74,000 tickets already sold for Russia-Argentina friendly football match in Moscow
5
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities
6
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
7
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама