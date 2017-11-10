Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz-5 carrier rocket to help Russia make sea platform launches at competitive prices

Science & Space
November 10, 13:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new medium-class rocket will be used instead of the Angara-A5P carrier to launch Federatsiya spacecraft

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS. Russia’s Soyuz-5 two-stage carrier rocket will help make sea platform launches from the equator at competitive prices, the press office of the Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation told TASS on Friday.

"As for the Sea Launch compound, on which joint work is under way with our partner and investor, the S7 financial group, to resume its operation, the Soyuz-5 carrier rocket may eventually give the compound new possibilities, for example, launches from the equator to a geostationary orbit in the two-stage variant, which will ensure the launch’s competitive cost for the customer," the Energiya press office said.

Read also

Soyuz spacecraft to become space taxi in future, Russian company says

As was reported earlier, the new medium-class rocket will be used instead of the Angara-A5P carrier to launch Federatsiya (Federation) spacecraft. The first launch of a Soyuz-5 rocket is scheduled for 2021. The first manned launch is scheduled for 2022.

The idea of creating a new mono-block two-stage rocket to take up the niche between the Soyuz and Zenit carrier rockets belongs to Russia’s Progress Rocket and Space Center. The cluster configuration integration scheme envisaged creating a family of rockets ranging from a light carrier (capable of delivering three tonnes of payload into a low orbit from the Vostochny cosmodrome) to a heavy launcher (26 tonnes of payload). Liquefied natural gas was initially intended to be used as the rocket’s propellant.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
2
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
3
Putin and Abe hash over Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization
4
Defiant Communist MP demands State Duma issue statement to cut ties with US
5
Russian legislator warns Moscow’s tit-for-tat moves against US may put NGOs in crosshairs
6
Russia ready to step up military cooperation with Philippines
7
Putin and Trump to meet on sidelines of APEC summit ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама