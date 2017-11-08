Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian and Swedish scientists reveal the best way to diagnose Alzheimer’s

Science & Space
November 08, 15:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The results of the study will be helpful in pinpointing a diagnosis

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Researchers from Russia and Sweden have uncovered a tracer for positron-emission tomography (PET), which is best suitable for diagnosing mutations connected with Alzheimer’s dementia, the press office of the Siberian Federal University (SFU) reported. The study’s results will be helpful in pinpointing a diagnosis. The article reporting the new finding is set to be published in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.

The scientific team composed of researchers from several Swedish institutions and the SFU developed an approach for evaluating the efficiency of different radiopharmacology tracers used in positron-emission tomography (PET) when identifying Alzheimer’s with different types of genetic mutations.

Read also

Russian scientists pinpoint gene mutations linked to cardiovascular diseases

PET is a method of examining tissues in the human body. The topographer detects the radiation emission from marked molecules in the tissues and organs examined. For tracing molecules, radiopharmacological drugs containing radioisotopes are used. PET is widely employed for diagnosing various diseases, for example, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.

Currently, Alzheimer’s is the most prevalent neurodegenerative disease. A cure for this sickness has so far not been found. As the number of senior citizens worldwide is steadily on the rise, this illness poses a severe challenge to public health institutions and society at large. Cases of Alzheimer’s appearing at a relatively early age (before 60 years) are connected with autosomal-dominant (familial) mutations. These mutations cause changes in the brain leading to the onset of the disease. These changes are essential for the diagnostic process as they can be seen with PET when special radiopharmacological agents - that is the tracers - are introduced.

The researchers assessed the efficiency of the diagnostics of different tracers currently used in medicine. With this in mind, the tests of efficiency were carried out with various types of mutations. As a result, only one agent, Florbetapir (18F), was shown to be efficient.

The study’s authors feel that their results are of practical importance when radiopharmacological agents are needed to be chosen for PET-diagnostics in detecting Alzheimer’s. Additionally, the search for new tracers suitable for the analysis will be facilitated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s severing of diplomatic relations with Russia to harm both peoples — Kremlin
2
Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria
3
Vast majority of Russians certain army can shield nation from any threat — poll
4
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
5
Russia launches unparalleled criminal case against internationally wanted drug kingpin
6
World Boxing Council clears Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin of life ban
7
Russian defense contractor to showcase S-400 air defense system at Dubai Airshow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама