Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Krasnoyarsk scientists pick out whitefish most nutritional for our diets

Science & Space
November 07, 11:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The researchers studied seven species of freshwater fish

Share
1 pages in this article
Gulls above the lake where valuable species of whitefishes are raised

Gulls above the lake where valuable species of whitefishes are raised

© Valery Bushukhin /TASS

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Biologists from the Siberian Federal University (SFU) and several RAS institutions have analyzed the nutritional value of seven commercially harvested types of whitefish (cisco species) inhabiting the rivers and lakes of Russia’s northern regions. The most nutritious fish species are cisco from Lake Sobachie in Taymyr and omul from Yenisey.

The nutritional value of these species surpasses all freshwater species studied globally as demonstrated by comparisons to previously published data of other studies. The new study was published in the journal Lipids.

"In general, the most studied species have been shown to have high nutritional value for humans but unfavorable ecological conditions can substantially diminish this (nutritional) value," the authors of the study noted.

Read also

Russian scientists learn how to ‘squeeze’ more disease-fighting nutrients from grapes

The researchers took the fish samples from their natural habitat during periods when commercial fishing is permitted. They studied seven species of freshwater fish: omul (Coregonus autumnalis), Siberian cisco (Coregonus sardinella), peled (Coregonus peled) or northern whitefish, tugun (Coregonus tugun), broad whitefish (Coregonus nasus), cisco (Coregonus lavaretus), and vendace (Coregonus albula). All these fish belong to the cisco species.

To start with, the scientists focused on the content of omega-3-polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), one of the essential components of a healthy human diet. The largest content of healthy PUFA was found in omul (about 17.6 mg per 1 g of biomass) and cisco (about 16.6 mg/1 g of biomass). These numbers surpass analogous ones of all freshwater fish studied globally and approach those of sea fish.

As all studied species are genetically very close, the differences in PUFA content could be attributed to ecological influences according to scientists’ opinion. In particular, the peculiarities of migration, nutrition, and the state of water ecosystems, in which the species inhabit can change its nutritional value. The fact is that the fish get omega-3 acids by consuming maxillopods and other smaller dwellers of water ponds, which in turn consume algae synthetizing these acids. In this manner, the nutritional value of fish that land on a person’s dinner plate is influenced by the state of the whole ecosystem.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
2
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
3
Sirius experiment: 17 days of 'flight to the Moon' and 38 hours without sleep
4
Russia, Indonesia start consultations on deliveries of Be-200 amphibious aircraft
5
Russian journalists wounded in Syria return home
6
Press review: What Putin negotiated in Iran and why US Senate grilled social media giants
7
Pacific Fleet ships arrive in Cambodia on unofficial visit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама