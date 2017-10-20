Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, South Korean scientists model properties of perspective material for spintronics

Science & Space
October 20, 13:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Nanocomposites might be applied to creating new spintronic devices where the current is formed not by electron but by spin flow

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Researchers from the Siberian Federal University (SFU) together with colleagues from Moscow and South Korea identified the properties of nanocomposites based on carbon nanotubes and magnetic material lanthanum-strontium manganite (LSMO), the SFU press office said. The scientists have modeled the influence of deformation of carbon nanotubes and geometrical parameters of nanocomposites on its magnetic and chemical properties.

Read also

Russian engineers strengthen rebar beams using moss-based carbon nanotubes

Such nanocomposites might be applied to creating new spintronic devices where the current is formed not by electron but by spin flow. The spin is an intrinsic moment of momentum of a particle characterizing the behavior of the microsystem. Using spintronics, one can create magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) which serves longer and operates faster than widely used FLASH-memory or other related devices.

"Due to the wide variety of composite materials, it is of great importance to model them theoretically and preselect the most prospective ones to test them in practice. In this study, we applied quantum-chemical methods of modeling to study nanocomposites of carbon nanotubes with lanthanum-strontium manganite (LSMO). We examined various relative spatial arrangements and the influence of the LSMO surface on electronic and magnetic properties of nanocomposite," commented Yevgeniya Kovaleva, the study’s coauthor and research assistant at SFU.

The researchers discovered that the key role in the formation of composite between carbon structures and LSMO belongs to manganese atoms. In addition, research has shown that the interaction of manganese atoms of LSMO and carbon of nanotubes results in complex magnetic assembling in the material.

The results of the study will be published in upcoming issue of "Computational Materials Science."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin says
2
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
3
Bank of Russia to start buying gold on Moscow Exchange
4
Russia has no plans to join treaty on nuclear weapons prohibition — Lavrov
5
Russia to welcome former heads of FIFA and UEFA at 2018 World Cup in Moscow
6
Russia stands by promise to deliver six MiG-29 fighter jets to Serbia
7
Putin: Russia ready to move towards universal nuclear disarmament
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама